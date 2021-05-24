Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVNA, ELY, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 13,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,800 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 14,790 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,395 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

