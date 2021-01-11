Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CSCO, SPLK, YETI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 82,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 11,794 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 3,567 contracts, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, SPLK options, or YETI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

