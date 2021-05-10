Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, GDOT, WU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 21,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 3,454 contracts, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) saw options trading volume of 23,920 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of WU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 12,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WU. Below is a chart showing WU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

