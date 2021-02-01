Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRUS, PII, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 4,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 413,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) options are showing a volume of 7,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 63,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

