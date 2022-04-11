Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRSR, AN, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total of 4,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 433,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 694,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 172,895 contracts, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 26,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

