Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CROX, SNOW, PLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 12,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 37,312 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 1,993 contracts, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, SNOW options, or PLL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
