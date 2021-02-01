Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, SBUX, CF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 41,209 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 31,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 13,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

