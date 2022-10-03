Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, DVN, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 30,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 50,394 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 135,538 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 28,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

