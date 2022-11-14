Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRI, ARCB, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), where a total of 3,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 794,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 994 contracts, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 8,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 839,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRI options, ARCB options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.