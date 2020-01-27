Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CR, HOG, SANM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), where a total of 1,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 191,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 9,499 contracts, representing approximately 949,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) options are showing a volume of 1,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

