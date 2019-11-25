Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CPRI, JEC, CAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 12,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 7,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: JEC) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of JEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,100 underlying shares of JEC. Below is a chart showing JEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) saw options trading volume of 15,723 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

