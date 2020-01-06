Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CPB, TWLO, HGV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total of 39,923 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 19,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 33,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) options are showing a volume of 10,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

