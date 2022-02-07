Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COTY, DKS, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total volume of 62,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 16,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,774 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 36,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COTY options, DKS options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
