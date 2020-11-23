Markets
COST

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, REGN, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 30,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 11,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 140.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 141,399 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 28,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, REGN options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST REGN PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular