Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, REGN, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 30,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 11,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 140.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 141,399 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 28,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

