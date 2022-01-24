Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, EFX, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 20,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 7,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,654 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
