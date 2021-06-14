Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, CLNE, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 15,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) options are showing a volume of 169,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 30,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 2,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

