Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COOP, RVNC, DOMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total volume of 44,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.2% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 19,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 15,544 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 221.2% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 6,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 666,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.9% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,100 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COOP options, RVNC options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
