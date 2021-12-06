Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CONN, TGT, CNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Conns Inc (Symbol: CONN), where a total volume of 1,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 154,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of CONN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CONN. Below is a chart showing CONN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 22,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 20,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,900 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

