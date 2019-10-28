Markets
COHR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COHR, JPM, CXO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total volume of 1,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 53,583 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 8,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, JPM options, or CXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COHR JPM CXO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular