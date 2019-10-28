Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COHR, JPM, CXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total volume of 1,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 134,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 53,583 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 8,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,800 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

