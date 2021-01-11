Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COHR, ILMN, CLVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR), where a total volume of 1,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,011 contracts, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS) saw options trading volume of 29,410 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

