Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, PINS, GT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 12,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 49,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 20,472 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,500 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

