Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, MSFT, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 19,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 166,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 10,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 269,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, MSFT options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.