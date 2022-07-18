Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COF, MSFT, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 19,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 166,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 10,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 269,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

