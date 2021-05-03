Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNK, UBER, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total of 21,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,000 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 128,978 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 14,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,269 contracts, representing approximately 426,900 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

