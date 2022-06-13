Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNK, LPX, CRNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 9,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 953,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 5,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC) saw options trading volume of 2,201 contracts, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
