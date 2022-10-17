Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 585,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $995 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $995 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 165,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:
