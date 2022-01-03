Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, LUNG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 6,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 305.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1780 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1780 strike highlighted in orange:

Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 7,399 contracts, representing approximately 739,900 underlying shares or approximately 242.4% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 32,951 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 236.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, LUNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.