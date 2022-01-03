Markets
CMG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, LUNG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 6,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 305.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1780 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG) saw options trading volume of 7,399 contracts, representing approximately 739,900 underlying shares or approximately 242.4% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 32,951 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 236.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, LUNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG LUNG GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular