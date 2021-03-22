Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, GOOGL, EFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 10,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 313.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 46,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 273.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) saw options trading volume of 5,263 contracts, representing approximately 526,300 underlying shares or approximately 181.3% of EFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of EFC. Below is a chart showing EFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOGL options, or EFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.