Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, AMZN, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 8,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 840,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1140 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1140 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 103,363 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 175.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 4,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 36,550 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 110.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 16,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, AMZN options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

