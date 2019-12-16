Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, AAPL, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 9,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 927,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 255.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 558,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 46,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 62,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, AAPL options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.