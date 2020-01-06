Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMCSA, DE, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 98,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 37,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 5,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 224,055 contracts, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 22,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

