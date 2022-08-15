Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLX, DISH, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 6,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 668,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 15,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 94,131 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,500 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
