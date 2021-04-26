Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLF, R, SRNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 107,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 8,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,600 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 2,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) options are showing a volume of 36,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of SRNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,900 underlying shares of SRNE. Below is a chart showing SRNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

