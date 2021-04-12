Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLDR, CRM, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR), where a total volume of 39,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 18,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 43,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 16,575 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

