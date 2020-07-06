Markets
CIEN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CIEN, UBER, DCPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 13,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 169,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 10,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) options are showing a volume of 4,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, UBER options, or DCPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIEN UBER DCPH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular