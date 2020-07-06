Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CIEN, UBER, DCPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total volume of 13,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 169,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 10,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) options are showing a volume of 4,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 401,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, UBER options, or DCPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

