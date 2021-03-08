Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CI, PFSI, JEF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 10,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 4,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 14,274 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

