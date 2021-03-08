Markets
CI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CI, PFSI, JEF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 10,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 4,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 14,274 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CI options, PFSI options, or JEF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CI PFSI JEF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest