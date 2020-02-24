Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHNG, ERI, ICPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Change Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CHNG), where a total of 39,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of CHNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CHNG. Below is a chart showing CHNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI) saw options trading volume of 9,655 contracts, representing approximately 965,500 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 2,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

