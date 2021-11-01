Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHGG, CRSR, LAUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total of 14,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 9,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) saw options trading volume of 5,849 contracts, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of LAUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of LAUR. Below is a chart showing LAUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

