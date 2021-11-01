Markets
CHGG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHGG, CRSR, LAUR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total of 14,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 9,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 970,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) saw options trading volume of 5,849 contracts, representing approximately 584,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of LAUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of LAUR. Below is a chart showing LAUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHGG options, CRSR options, or LAUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHGG CRSR LAUR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular