Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHEF, MSFT, AEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total volume of 8,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 808,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.9% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 286,557 contracts, representing approximately 28.7 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 16,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 36,069 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 9,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,500 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CHEF MSFT AEO

