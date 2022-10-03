Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, C, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 6,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 97,282 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 79,045 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 9,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,400 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

