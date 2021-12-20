Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CCL, ULTA, MSGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 240,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 26,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,350 contracts, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

