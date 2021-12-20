Markets
CCL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CCL, ULTA, MSGS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 240,494 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 26,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,350 contracts, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) options are showing a volume of 760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, ULTA options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL ULTA MSGS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular