Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CCL, DXCM, DIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 154,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 9,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,400 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 4,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) options are showing a volume of 3,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

