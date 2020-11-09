Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRL, UI, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 6,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.7% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 1,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 50,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 12,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, UI options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.