Markets
CBRL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRL, UI, PLAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 6,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.7% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 1,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 183,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 50,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 155.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 12,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, UI options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBRL UI PLAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular