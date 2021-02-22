Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRE, HD, PXD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), where a total volume of 25,625 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.1% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 38,937 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 25,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

