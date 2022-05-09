Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBOE, DIS, LYV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 5,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 756,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 86,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 12,183 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, DIS options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.