Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBOE, DIS, LYV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 5,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 756,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 86,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 3,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 12,183 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, DIS options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

