Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBOE, AAPL, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 5,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 753,867 contracts, representing approximately 75.4 million underlying shares or approximately 100.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 51,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 132,060 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 9,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,900 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

