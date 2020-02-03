Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CARS, CASH, PLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total volume of 5,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 577,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) saw options trading volume of 1,933 contracts, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT) saw options trading volume of 3,125 contracts, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of PLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of PLT. Below is a chart showing PLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, CASH options, or PLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.