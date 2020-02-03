Markets
CARS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CARS, CASH, PLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total volume of 5,778 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 577,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH) saw options trading volume of 1,933 contracts, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT) saw options trading volume of 3,125 contracts, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of PLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares of PLT. Below is a chart showing PLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, CASH options, or PLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARS CASH PLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular