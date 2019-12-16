Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAR, GME, HLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 9,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 925,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 993,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 36,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 23,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 4,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, GME options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

