Markets
CAR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAR, GME, HLF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 9,256 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 925,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 993,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 36,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 23,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 4,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, GME options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR GME HLF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular