Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAH, ATVI, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 13,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 9,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,200 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 43,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 12,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 22,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAH options, ATVI options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.