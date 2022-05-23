Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, DFS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 154,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 32,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,252 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 207,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 10,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, DFS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.