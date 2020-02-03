Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BZH, EZPW, PRTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 3,803 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 380,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,000 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

EZCORP, Inc. (Symbol: EZPW) saw options trading volume of 3,326 contracts, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of EZPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of EZPW. Below is a chart showing EZPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) options are showing a volume of 1,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

